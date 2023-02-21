Lompoc PD asks for public help with alleged burglary attempt of Five Below in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department is requesting help from the community to identify a suspect involved in photographing the inside of a secured office inside Five Below at 613 N. H St. in Lompoc.

The man pictured above and three other men entered Five Below during business hours and took multiple photographs of two safes in a secured office after attempting to move or open those safes according to police.

When confronted by employees, the men left the business.

Five Below management stated locations in Bakersfield and Delmonte were targeted in a similar manner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.