Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 8:01 pm

Lompoc PD asks for public help with alleged burglary attempt of Five Below in Lompoc

Lompoc Police Department

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department is requesting help from the community to identify a suspect involved in photographing the inside of a secured office inside Five Below at 613 N. H St. in Lompoc.

The man pictured above and three other men entered Five Below during business hours and took multiple photographs of two safes in a secured office after attempting to move or open those safes according to police.

When confronted by employees, the men left the business.

Five Below management stated locations in Bakersfield and Delmonte were targeted in a similar manner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
alleged burglary
Five Below
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc police department
request for public help
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content