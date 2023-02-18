Santa Maria resident arrested for Criminal Threats directed at SMPD officers over social media

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Friday Feb. 17, Santa Maria Police Department received information about a man threatening SMPD officers and their families through social media posts.

A 32-year-old Santa Maria man was identified by his social media posts which included threats to "kill" officers and their families according to SMPD investigators.

After further investigation, the man was confirmed to be targeting and stalking officer's homes in the Santa Maria area.

Officers then obtained an arrest warrant for alleged violation of California Penal Code 422 – Criminal Threats.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 SMPD Detective Bureau took over the investigation and narrowed the man's location to the Orcutt area.

With assistance from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Patrol Division and SMPD's Patrol Division, SMPD detectives located and arrested the man without incident and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail on the original Criminal Threats warrant.

Investigators intend to recommend that Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office include related Stalking charges.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact SMPD Detective Eduardo Servin at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362 or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext 2277. This case number is SMPD2023-0001828.