Beard and mustache growing contest kicks-off Elks Rodeo on May 20

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Registration is now open for the 61st Beard-A-Reno contest, a beard and mustache competition and starting event for the 80th Annual Elks Rodeo.

Registration and general public tickets go on sale starting Feb. 20, but earlier is better as the event usually sells out. To purchase tickets online, visit elksrec.com.

The official dinner and award ceremony is on Saturday, May 20 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Got whiskers worthy of an award or want a reason to grow some? The instructions on how to register and compete are below:

Entrants must register between Monday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. and Apr. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Elks Rodeo Office at 2325 Skyway Dr., Suite H in Santa Maria

Bear-growing competitors must be 21 or older

All beard-growing competitors must be clean-shaven at the time of registration, but mustache-only competitors do not need to be whisker-less when registering

All entrants must pay a $30 registration fee, but that includes a BBQ beef rib dinner, beans, salad, and entertainment

Everyone entering the official event on May 20 must show a valid ID at the entrance

There are seven whisker growing categories: longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best mustache, best attempt and best all-around

Winners will receive a custom-made silver belt buckle at the official dinner on May 20

For more information, call the Elks Recreation Office at 805-925-4125 or visit elksrec.com.