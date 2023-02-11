Pioneer Valley High’s FFA teams place at Fresno State Citrus Judging Competition

FRESNO, Calif. – Pioneer Valley High School's Future Farmers of America club competed at the winter Citrus Judging Competition hosted by Fresno State University and the State FFA organization.

PVHS students Issael Guerra and Muisha Naniong each placed fourth and fifth overall, respectively while Rubi Quiroz and Gracie Velazquez rounded out the team for the citrus-focused competition.

There was also a novice contest at the Fresno State event where the team of Kelly Morales, Frankie Velazquez, Danzel Guerra and Andrea Cuevas placed second in their division.

“These students worked really hard, and the results show it,’’ said FFA Teacher and Advisor Hector Guerra. “They represented Pioneer Valley very well with the victory but more importantly to me they are very well liked throughout the state for being such good humans. I told them before every contest to go show the state what I already know!’’

The competition was sponsored by the California Citrus Mutual Board and tested students knowledge and skill in industry standards as well as plant biology and communication.