Couples assistance program available for free through Family Service Agency

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 10-week Connected Couple, Connected Families program through Family Service Agency is free for interested parties thanks to a grant from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration.

Alison Espínola, Family Service Agency’s Health & Human Services (HHS) Grant Manager explains, “Research shows that children are safer, healthier, and more likely to thrive when adults in their lives have healthy relationships—whether or not they are married or romantically involved.”

The on-going effort of maintaining a relationship while balancing life and work can be uniquely challenging and this program is available for those looking to improve that balance.

A couple that recently completed the program shared their success.

Martha and Mario both felt they were growing distant from each other as well as their 10-year-old son and decided to complete the FSA's program.

The couple built on their existing strengths and added some critical life and relationship skills during the 10-week course.

“I told my husband that life is about more than work and sleep,” said Martha. “Now, my husband spends more time with me and definitely makes more of an effort to play and spend time with our son.”

Interested couples can complete the free program in-person or through online workshops conducted in English or Spanish.

“I feel more connected to my family,” said Mario. “My son, and my wife, are happier because we gained the skills to talk out whatever issues arise as a family. We’ve also made it a habit to spend time together.”

To learn more about the Connected Couple, Connected Families program visit fsacares.org/relationships or call Alison Espínola at 805-450-1520.