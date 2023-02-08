Skip to Content
Unarmed Minuteman III missile test at Vandenberg scheduled for overnight launch window on Feb. 9

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile is scheduled to launch between the hours of 11 p.m. Feb. 9 into 5 a.m. the next day from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The unarmed missile launch is a routine prescheduled test to ensure the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or SLD30.pa.workflow@spaceforce.mil.

