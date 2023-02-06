Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 3:48 pm

SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The biker was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. The cause, specific details of the incident, and identity of the cyclist remains known at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
sbc fire
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content