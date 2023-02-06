SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The biker was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. The cause, specific details of the incident, and identity of the cyclist remains known at this time.
Vehicle vs Bicyclist: Ballard Cyn Rd/Bison Rd, Los Olivos/SYV. Bicyclist treated for major injuries. SBCoFD FF/Paramedics transport with SBC ASU Copt. 4 to SB Cottage ER. Patient was wearing a helmet. CT2:25pm pic.twitter.com/L0WK5WIwXO— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 6, 2023