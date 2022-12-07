Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Published 10:48 am

Multiple DUI collisions under investigation in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday evening. (Karen Cruz-Orduña/KEYT)
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria police officers arrived at a reported traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison at 9:10 p.m. While in the area, law enforcement determined that two different accidents had occurred involving intoxicated drivers.

Originally, two cars got into an accident at the intersection of Broadway and Morrison in Santa Maria.

Two occupants of one of those vehicles were pushing their car out of the road when struck by a third driver traveling northbound on Broadway.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital. One suffered major head injuries and the other for major injuries to their lower body.

Santa Maria police determined one of the drivers from the first collision was intoxicated and the third driver was also under the influence.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781 extension 2291.

