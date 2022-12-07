Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9.

Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area.

The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then, temporary traffic control and reduced speeds will be in effect for the affected road segment.

For any questions on the construction, you can contact the Santa Maria Principal Civil Engineer Mark Mueller at (805)-925-0951 ext. 1667 or via email at mmueller@cityofsantamaria.org.