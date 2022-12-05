Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to a CHP officer, one party involved in the incident was transported for her non-life threatening injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the truck driver was not injured.

Traffic remains slowed while CHP officers on-scene await a tow truck for the semi truck.

The status of the woman transported for medical assistance has not been released.

Semi-truck v. US Mail vehicle - The female driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries following the accident which occurred in the 3500 block of West Main Street, near Santa Maria. The woman was transported to SMMRMC. Truck driver not injured. C/T 3:52 p.m. pic.twitter.com/GsilTzv2bH — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 6, 2022

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.