Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to a CHP officer, one party involved in the incident was transported for her non-life threatening injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the truck driver was not injured.

Traffic remains slowed while CHP officers on-scene await a tow truck for the semi truck.

The status of the woman transported for medical assistance has not been released.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

