Santa Maria Police Department provide update on October officer-involved shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Police Department provided an update on the Oct. 31 officer-involved shooting that killed 36-year-old Salvador Maceda providing footage of the incident in a "Critical Incident Community Briefing".

The Santa Maria resident was shot by Santa Maria Police officer Erik Hesch after refusing arrest, fleeing on foot, and threatening law enforcement with a weapon. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, Maceda tried to break into an occupied apartment with a weapon and Officer Hesch discharged his gun.

Santa Maria Police Department along with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's launched an investigation into the shooting. Santa Maria Police placed Hesch on administrative leave and returned to duty following an assessment of the situation on Nov. 21.

Both the criminal and administrative investigations into this critical incident are still ongoing, therefore, no additional information is available, according to Santa Maria Police.

*Content Warning some viewers may find the following disturbing, violent, and traumatic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.*

You can find the video by clicking here. News Channel 3-12 recommends exercising caution when choosing to watch the officer shooting.