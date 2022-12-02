Five Dutch Bros Coffee spots to donate a portion of sales to local non-profit
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Multiple Dutch Bros Coffee locations in both Santa Maria and Lompoc will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Sunday, Dec. 4 to Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.
The non-profit Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is a coalition of organizations and community members dedicated to limiting the impact of drugs, alcohol and violence on community youth.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has created a coalition of caring adults to help kids build resiliency to an array of negative influences in a safe environment.
If you are interested in grabbing a drink while donating to a local charity visit the following locations across San Luis Obispo county on Sunday.
- 1760 N Broadway, Santa Maria CA 93454
- 1259 E Grand Ave. Arroyo Grande CA 93420
- 812 N. H St. Lompoc CA 93436
- 455 E Betteravia Rd, Santa Maria CA 93454
- 150 S Frontage Rd, Nimpomo CA 93444