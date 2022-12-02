Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:41 pm

Five Dutch Bros Coffee spots to donate a portion of sales to local non-profit

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Multiple Dutch Bros Coffee locations in both Santa Maria and Lompoc will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Sunday, Dec. 4 to Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

The non-profit Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is a coalition of organizations and community members dedicated to limiting the impact of drugs, alcohol and violence on community youth.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has created a coalition of caring adults to help kids build resiliency to an array of negative influences in a safe environment.

If you are interested in grabbing a drink while donating to a local charity visit the following locations across San Luis Obispo county on Sunday.

  • 1760 N Broadway, Santa Maria CA 93454
  • 1259 E Grand Ave. Arroyo Grande CA 93420
  • 812 N. H St. Lompoc CA 93436
  • 455 E Betteravia Rd, Santa Maria CA 93454
  • 150 S Frontage Rd, Nimpomo CA 93444

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley
KEYT
Local non-profit
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA

Andrew Gillies

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content