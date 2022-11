LOS ALAMOS, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m.

The fire originated from a Hybrid Prius battery cell that spread to a neighboring car. SBC Fire put the fire out at 6:51 a.m. and both cars were totaled.

No injuries or damages to any structure were reported. Cause remains unknown and under investigation.