Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc Police locate skimming devices at Bank of America ATM

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Police Department located two skimming devices at the 1409 N. H St 110 Bank of America warning those that have used the ATM to monitor their bank accounts closely.

The skimming devices scan and copy the magnetic stripe of a payment card bypassing owner authorization.

Lompoc police are investigating the incident and recommend all who've recently used the bank ATM to alert their bank to a possible compromise.

Law enforcement wants to remind the public of the dangers of scamming machines at ATMs, gas stations, and other vulnerable public mobile banking places.

 If you feel there is a problem with the machine, please report it to the owner of the machine or call the non-emergency Lompoc PD dispatch number at 805 736-2341.

