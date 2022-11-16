Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County emergency services determine gas leak low level

EAST OF SANTA MARIA, Calif.–- Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazard gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled.

Santa Barbara County Fire reported a produce tank is leaking toxic hydrogen sulfide causing immediate emergency attention.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office began evacuation for SBC Fire to detemine the H2S levels not threatening or in need of emergency service units

The cause, specific details, and any damage remain unknown.

