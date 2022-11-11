Lompoc Police arrest three in connection to Thursday’s shooting in the 600 block of north fourth street

LOMPOC, Calif.– Three people were arrested in the course of Lompoc Police Department's investigation into repeated gunfire in the 600 block of North Fourth Street Thursday afternoon.

Lompoc detectives were investigating a car that was connected to reports of multiple gunshots in the area that left one 36-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Upon confirmation of the identity of the vehicle, detectives conducted a traffic stop where they found three individuals with three firearms including an unregistered handgun known as a "Ghost gun" and a sawed-off shotgun, according to Lompoc Police Department.

The three included a 36-year-old woman with outstanding warrants, a 29-year-old man who was in illegal possession of the shotgun firearm, and the 26-year-old unlicensed driver.

Cause of the initial shooting remains under investigation as well as the exact connection of those arrested to the shootout by Lompoc Police.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Lompoc officials urge the public or anyone with information to call the Lompoc Police Department or send them a message via the Lompoc Police App.