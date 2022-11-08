Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 5:11 pm

One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

John Palminteri / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton.

The Concord resident was driving in an unmarked lane when the 2008 Toyota Sienna veered off the road overturning on the side of roadway.

California Highway Patrol alongside Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a call from a passing motorist identifying the vehicle.

On-site personnel discovered the 76-year-old driver deceased at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim hasn't been disclosed to the public yet.

CHP is asking the public with information to contact the Bulleton CHP office at 805-688-5551.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fatal crash
highway 101
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content