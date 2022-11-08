One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton.

The Concord resident was driving in an unmarked lane when the 2008 Toyota Sienna veered off the road overturning on the side of roadway.

California Highway Patrol alongside Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a call from a passing motorist identifying the vehicle.

On-site personnel discovered the 76-year-old driver deceased at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim hasn't been disclosed to the public yet.

CHP is asking the public with information to contact the Bulleton CHP office at 805-688-5551.