Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:32 pm

Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect

MGN: Cropped Pexels

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect.

Police said a report came in around 11:50 a.m. that an attempt-homicide suspect was in a nearby residential area on the South West side of the college's Santa Maria campus.

The lockdown was lifted as of 12:09 p.m., according to Allan Hancock College.

Police said that they apprehended the suspect in the residential area near the campus, and is now in police custody.

To alert the community of the lockdown around noon, Allan Hancock College wrote an email saying "the suspect is not believed to be armed and has not been seen on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the Santa Maria campus has been placed on lockdown until further notice. We ask that students and staff remain where they are until the lockdown is lifted."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
lockdown
SANTA MARIA
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content