Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November

LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20.

"To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.

The city said that fees will not be issued for late utility bill payments for this time.

From 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 20, the online bill pay system (at cityoflompoc.com) will not be available for the public to log on and make a utility payment.

City officials said they expect the bill pay system to again be operational starting Monday, Nov. 21, and the lobby counters to again be open to the public.

The utility bill drop box in the parking lot median outside Lompoc City Hall will remain open, but payments will not be processed during the closure period, according to the city.

In addition, city officials said the entrance portion of the city hall lobby will remain open to the public on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, and a telephone will be placed in the lobby to reach city staff for non-payment related matters such as building and planning appointments.

Utility service connection requests will be available by emailing utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Lompoc city said phone lines will remain operational during this process, and city staff can be reached at: 805-736-1261. Building permits and related matters can be directed to: 805-875-8220.