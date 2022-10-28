Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 11:30 am

Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Righetti High School hosted more than 140 disabled Santa Maria Joint Union High School students for a Halloween Dance and Funfest on Thursday.

Students from participating schools enjoyed a cookie decorating contest, costume contest, halloween themed games, and even a dance competition.

Righetti Special Education Teacher Stephanie Cullors expressed the enthusiasm at the return of the in-person event.

"We are so excited about bringing the Halloween bash back. They always have so much fun, and we are always thrilled to see all the smiling faces.''

