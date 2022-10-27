SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday evening, sending 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit according to spacex.com.

The rocket took off at the instantaneous launch window of 6:14 p.m.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and five Starlink missions," said SpaceX. "Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean."