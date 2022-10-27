Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor.

Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award.

"Theresa's nature is the ability to know what is needed in situations of sadness, illness, stress, joy, confusion and happiness," said Flores. "She has nurtured relationships with students and their families and district staff members."

Sanchez began her career in the district as a bilingual instructional assistant in 1984 at Rice School. Years later, she served as the community liaison at Bruce School. Over the decades, Sanchez took on the role of health aide, attendance clerk and, cheerleading advisor before settling in as office manager at Ontiveros School in 2007.

Those in attendance for Wednesday night's special award included staff members, students and their families.

Sanchez was visibly honored by the award.

"I do what I do because I love working for Santa Maria-Bonita School District," said Sanchez. "I think all the staff at Ontiveros School is very loving and very supportive of our students as well as the district. That's what we are here for, for the students."