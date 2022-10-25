Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system.

The anonymous donation has begun to expand the medical equipment inventory with the purchase of the GE S70 vivid dimension ultrasound system. It is a leap forward in image quality that advances electrophysiology procedures.

The upgraded system will be used to detect heat abnormalities or arrhythmia quicker in patients.

President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center Sue Andersen expressed her gratitude at what the large donation will allow the center to use.

“This recent and meaningful $1 million donation is truly special since the anonymous benefactor’s intention represents the epitome of an altruistic act of kindness. With this gift, Marian will be able to purchase advanced medical equipment."