Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Hundreds of elementary school students gather to learn about plants, crops, animals, and agriculture at Righetti High School's well known "Kinderpatch" on Friday.

The "Kinderpatch" is an anticipated event that combines education and nature through pumpkin games, petting zoos, and other attractions.

Warrior Agriculture Teacher Amy Guerra expressed the excitement at the return of patch.

“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus. It's a great way to promote agriculture and education."

The event aims to promote community service to young children showing the value of giving back to the community.