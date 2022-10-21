Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 11:51 am

Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Hundreds of elementary school students gather to learn about plants, crops, animals, and agriculture at Righetti High School's well known "Kinderpatch" on Friday.

The "Kinderpatch" is an anticipated event that combines education and nature through pumpkin games, petting zoos, and other attractions.

Warrior Agriculture Teacher Amy Guerra expressed the excitement at the return of patch.

“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus. It's a great way to promote agriculture and education."

The event aims to promote community service to young children showing the value of giving back to the community.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
kinderpatch
righetti high scool
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content