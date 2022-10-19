Helicopter crew rescues man suffering from head injury on research boat off Santa Maria coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A helicopter crew rescued a 61-year-old man suffering from a head injury on a vessel about 46 miles off the Santa Maria coast Tuesday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard of Southern California.

Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu Helicopter crew said they airlifted the man off of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel, and took him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The 61-year-old was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the coast guard.