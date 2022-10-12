Skip to Content
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo

LOMPOC, Calif.– The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo.

Design submissions must highlight the City of Lompoc 135th birthday and follow specific guidelines found here.

The winning design selected will be used as the basis for designing the city’s birthday logo

Students from nine through twelves can submit entries either digitally or on paper submissions will be accepted. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.

