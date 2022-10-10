Santa Barbara County Animal Services waive adoption fees for the month of October

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Animal Shelters are waiving pet adoption and owner reclamation fees throughout the end of October.

The urgent need to reduce the population in the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter system in Santa Maria by 50 percent in Santa Maria coincides with the current construction on the location.

Construction on the location in Santa Maria is already underway causing a shortage in space and major disruption in animal care placing them at risk.

SBCAS is asking friends and neighbors to open their homes to a foster pet during construction or consider adoption. The shelter provides food, supplies, and support to all foster families caring for SBCAS pets.

Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar urged the help and support of the community at this time.

"These improvements will be beneficial for pets in the long run, but there will be an increase in sounds and activity that will add to the stress of animals that have no other place to go. Additionally, foster homes provide a respite from shelter life, similar to what a vacation does for us."

Those willing to provide a vacation or forever home can visit the SBCAS website to view the available pets. If you wanted to foster, you must fill out this form to be matched with a new furry friend.