Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Highway 154 at Meadowvale Road is closed in both directions after fatal car crash

Santa Barbara County Fire

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.– A fatal car crash has closed San Marcos Pass Road highway 154 to traffic in both directions at Meadowvale Road Sunday, according to SBC Fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a head-on collision involving three cars around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders found and declared a male adult driver deceased upon arrival to the scene, while others involved sustained injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred, the severity of the injuries of those involved, the identities of the deceased, and the current status of the roadway besides officials closing the highway to through traffic.

The situation is ongoing and the story will be updated with the latest information.

Drew Ascione

