Lompoc Police Department awarded 50,000 grant to go towards traffic safety

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Police Department awarded $50,000 grant to increase patrols to deter unsafe behavior and ensure safety on the road.

The funds will go towards DUI checkpoints, safety patrols, and traffic enforcement operations. It will also go towards traffic safety education programs in the community.

Lompoc Police Department Chief Joseph Mariani said, “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”

The grant program will run until September 2023.

Lompoc PD reminds everyone that it is the teamwork of drivers, pedestrians, bikers, and law enforcement to make 2023 the safest on the road yet.