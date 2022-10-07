Applications for Lompoc non-profit and community organizations grant program coming soon

LOMPOC, Calif.– The city of Lompoc is opening applications for its Federal Community Development Block Grant Program and local Human Service Funds to aid non-profit and other community organizations.

Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.

Those that wish to apply need to attend an online pre-application workshop on Wednesday Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. here.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 8. For more information on the grant program, how to apply, and any other questions can call the Community Development Department at (805) 875-8245.