Four inmates sentenced for 2020 severe assault of another inmate at Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Four inmates were sentenced Wednesday for assaulting another inmate in 2020 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI announced Wednesday that the four inmates involved in the assault were sentenced as follows:

Carlton James, 41, pleaded guilty on March 14 to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. On September 12, James was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

Ikaika Deemitrius Reinhardt, 40, pleaded guilty on March 7 to guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On Jul 28, Reinhardt was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

David Khacho, 33, pleaded guilty on February 28 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On July 17, Khacho was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Ikaika Paul Reid Adams-Feeney, 32, pleaded guilty on February 28 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On June 13, Adams-Feeney was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

On Nov. 4, 2020, the four inmates listed above assaulted an inmate incarcerated in their same unit in a 30-second-long attack. The FBI said the inmates punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, then continued to assault him as he laid on the ground motionless on his back.

According to the FBI, James was the only defendant to use a weapon and admitted to repeatedly striking the victim with a combination lock attached to a belt-like strap.

The attack hospitalized the inmate for three weeks with multiple blunt-force injuries to his head, face, mouth, arms, legs, and torso, including a broken nose and multiple fractured teeth, according to the FBI.

The FBI said that the victim also suffered prolonged impairment of his mental faculties, required speech therapy after discharge, and required assistance to walk.

In addition to their sentences, United States District Judge Virginia A. Phillips ordered the defendants jointly and severally liable to pay $75,917.65 in restitution, according to the FBI.

The FBI said that all the defendants’ sentences were ordered to run consecutively with their respective undischarged terms of incarceration.