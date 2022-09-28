Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured

VANDENBERG, Calif. – One child was found dead under a car and three others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. along Highway 1 just south of Santa Lucia Canyon Road in Lompoc, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The car flipped over off the road and into heavy brush, Eliason said. One child was found dead under the car, the adult driver suffered head injuries, one child was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage, and one teen was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Hwy Incident - UPDATE - FF’s continue search through thick vegetation for additional victims of the fatal SUV accident that went off the road, Hwy 1 near Santa Lucia Cyn Rd. near Lompoc. (SBC Photos) pic.twitter.com/TbdkH1eYBF — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 28, 2022

Eliason said that due to the extent of injuries to those involved, a correct count of those that were in the var couldn't be verified and firefighters were "searching methodically" by ground and air around the vehicle for other possible patients.

Both southbound Highway 1 lanes were closed as of 8:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, but the left lane reopened just before 10 a.m. A News Channel 3-12 crew at the scene said that both lanes appeared to be closed.