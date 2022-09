games on the go

The Bookmobile featured enlarged versions of classic games from Jenga, Connect Four, and Checkers.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Public Library concludes its "Games on the Go" Bookmobile tour Saturday.

