Santa Maria Police arrest suspect for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department has arrested a suspect for reportedly stabbing a 51-year-old man to death early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria around midnight Wednesday morning for reports of a subject who was bleeding and in distress.

Arriving officers found the 51-year-old man who had been assaulted and sustained major injuries, the department said. He was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died from his injuries a short time later. The victim's name has yet to be released.

The police department announced on Thursday that it has identified a 30-year-old man who is believed to have caused the injuries leading to the victim's death.

The man was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the events is asked to contact Detective Woessner by calling 805-928-3781.