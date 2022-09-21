Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria around midnight Wednesday morning for reports of a subject who was bleeding and in distress.

Arriving officers found the 51-year-old man who had been assaulted and sustained major injuries, the department said. He was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are "aggressively pursuing" leads in the case, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the events is asked to contact Detective Woessner by calling 805-928-3781.