Drivers can expect newly repaired roads in Lompoc come 2023

LOMPOC, Calif.– The city of Lompoc will soon have two street construction projects underway.

The simultaneous projects include the asphalt repair construction project already underway throughout Lompoc and will soon feature a cape seal project.

The hot mix asphalt project began work on Sept. 12 targeting specific streets in the city, while construction of the cape seal project will begin in October.

City officials expect the entirety of the road maintenance work to be done in December providing fresh new roads for residents in the new year.

Drivers can expect delays from the construction in the area.