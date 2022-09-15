Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A fourth grade teacher at Tunnell School in Santa Maria was awarded the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first-ever Key to the District Award at a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

David DuBransky was selected for the honor by board president Ricky Lara who said he chose DuBransky because of the positive impact he has had on students, even ones that are not in his classroom.

Lara said that his son became a high school teacher because of DuBransky's influence. "(He) is an extraordinary man because he makes a connection with every kid and every parent," Lara said of DuBransky. "He is a person of knowledge, kindness, and perseverance."

DuBransky began at the district at the start of the 2000-01 school year as a kindergarten teacher at Ontiveros School. He then moved on to teach fourth grade at Rice School before teaching fourth grade at Tunnell School where he has been since 2004.

"I love what I do; I definitely wouldn't do anything else," DuBransky told the crowd of teachers, staff members, and families at the board meeting. "I do my best to make each kid's day as great as I can...in the end, I'm working for the kids and their parents."

Many students know DuVransky through his work with the Flag Football League, the district elementary track meet, and his volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, said district spokeswoman Maggie White.

He is a district alumnus, having attended Adam Elementary and El Camino Junior High School. He graduated high school from Santa Maria High School and graduated from Allan Hancock College before earning a degree in social sciences and a teaching credential from Chapman University. He also received a master's degree in administration from Cal Lutheran.

DuBransky is also a magician and entertains children at parties, fundraisers, and school functions, Lara said that DuBransky's volunteer work with children was another reason he was selected for the inaugural award.



"David is the kind of teacher who develops lasting relationships with students, families, and coworkers," Lara said. "His goal is always to make the biggest and the best difference he can for the most children he can reach."