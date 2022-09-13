Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 4:23 pm

Santa Maria residents plan ahead as city street resurfacing project causes traffic delays Monday

City of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Short traffic delays are expected as the city's annual street maintenance program begins Monday, Sept. 19 impacting Stowell, Skyway, and Depot Streets.

The work will continue through mid-October with road closures expected to vary in locations as the road surface is sealed and traffic stripped.

The $2.4 million project will treat existing road conditions causing traffic delays as construction moves from street to street prohibiting travel or parking on certain portions of residential areas for short periods of time.

City officials recommend residents plan alternative routes to minimize inconveniences to drivers.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
traffic

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content