Santa Maria residents plan ahead as city street resurfacing project causes traffic delays Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Short traffic delays are expected as the city's annual street maintenance program begins Monday, Sept. 19 impacting Stowell, Skyway, and Depot Streets.

The work will continue through mid-October with road closures expected to vary in locations as the road surface is sealed and traffic stripped.

The $2.4 million project will treat existing road conditions causing traffic delays as construction moves from street to street prohibiting travel or parking on certain portions of residential areas for short periods of time.

City officials recommend residents plan alternative routes to minimize inconveniences to drivers.