COVID-19 vaccine clinic temporarily cancelled in Lompoc Valley Medical Center

LOMPOC, Calif. – Following the recent FDA authorization of the new bivalent vaccine, Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) said it will temporarily cancel its COVID-19 vaccine clinic while it awaits the arrival of the new vaccine.

LVMC said it expects the bivalent vaccines, also referred to as "updated boosters," to become available around mid-September.

"Based on the data supporting each of these authorizations, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant," according to the FDA website.

At this time, the bivalent vaccine is only approved as booster – so any adult starting a COVID-19 vaccination schedule will start with the original, monovalent vaccine for their initial two shots.

When the FDA authorized these updated boosters, it modified the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the current monovalent COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses for anyone age 12 and older, which is why LVMC is closing its vaccine clinic until the new boosters arrive.

LVMC said that after FDA authorization, the vaccines will need approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), then the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will review the data and decide whether to approve the new bivalent vaccines use in California.

Once all three approvals are complete, vaccinations may begin immediately, according to LVMC.

For more information on this vaccine update from the FDA, click here.

Appointments to receive vaccines or boosters at LVMC’s Vaccination Clinics can be made at myturn.ca.gov.