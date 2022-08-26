Santa Maria Joint Union high schools’ Back to School Night success

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Pioneer Valley, Ernest Righetti, and Santa Maria High Schools hosted thousands of parents at Back to School Night on Thursday.

The evening gave families the opportunity to experience a students schedule, connect with teachers and faculty, and ask questions on a variety of topics from free lunches for students to the coursework of attending students.

Santa Maria High School Mom Elizabeth Mata expressed the value of the event. "It is very important to me that I meet my daughter's teachers so I can communicate with them," she said.

Parents didn't just learn about the school experience and gain insight into their student's success, but many left with confidence in the schools' priority on health safety, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

"We had counselors available to answer questions and PVHS made free Covid take-home kits available for our families," said Panther Principal Shanda Herrera.

All three high school events are sure to offer insights to all for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.