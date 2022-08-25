Skip to Content
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues

LOMPOC, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara Public Works has poured the deck on the new Floradale Avenue bridge west of Lompoc, continuing its work on replacing the original structure.

Once constructed, the bridge crossing the Santa Ynez River will replace the original 1969 structure maintaining the same number of traffic lanes and improving structural quality, while also adding a 60-foot extension.

The $16 million project is expected to be completed in 2023 by MCM construction and is funded by Federal Highway Bridge Program, proposition 1B State Seismic Funds, and local funds.

