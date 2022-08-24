Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world.

The competition is based on the Stock Market Game, which is an online simulation of the global capitalist market aimed to teach students about and on the power of investing.

The national contest rewarded Pacheco-Sierra for his essay on "Enhancing the Stock Market Experience."

The tenth place winner received an $100 gift card alongside memorabilia of his accomplishment including "proud parents" magnets for the family.

Pacheco-Sierra has high hopes the Stock market game and competition will expand to many more teaching others the important skills of understanding the global economy.

"I hope the teachings offered by InvestWrite will again become assets to future investors and impact many more."

Pacheco-Sierra is set to attend University of California, Los Angeles this upcoming fall term.