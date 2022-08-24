Paso Robles Youth Commission is back with expanded qualifications for applicants

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Community Services Department is restarting its youth commission after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The return of the Paso Robles Youth Commission offers an expansion of leadership opportunities for those 14 to 21 years of age to engage with the city council on programs, services, and policies impacting the young residents of Paso Robles.

Previously participants had to be enrolled in grade nine through 12 at Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Recreation Services Manager, Lynda Plescia, welcomed the return of the renewed program along with the increase in age restriction.

"We are excited to reactivate the Youth Commission and expand the opportunity for involvement to a wider age range of youth leaders from the Paso Robles area," she said.

Committee members will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Centennial Park, serving staggered terms through to 2024 or 2025.

Those interested in learning more about the government process and supporting special community events are encouraged to apply, click here. For more information, contact Recreation Lynda Plescia at 805-237-3987.