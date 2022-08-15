Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer free swim-instructor training in September

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Aquatic Center said it will hold swim-instructor trainings on September 16, 17 and 19, free of charge to the public.

The trainings aim to equip instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program, according to organizers.

To sign up, organizers said candidates must be at least 16-years-old and have the ability to demonstrate proficiently the following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.

Furthermore, candidates must also be able to demonstrate floating on their back and treading water for one minute.

The training dates and times that were listed by the center include:

Friday, Sept. 16: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is located at 207 West College Ave., Lompoc.

Participants will learn in a classroom format an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice on stroke techniques and will be given practice-teaching assignments.

The center said that the practice-teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, doing demonstrations, organization, class management and evaluating participant progression.

In addition, participants will get to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.

The aquatic center said that participants should note that this course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, it is not a nationally-recognized certification.

Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

To register, you can call 805-875-8100, or you can click here to register online. The center said that a valid email address is required when registering for this course.