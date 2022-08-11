New School Year begins in the Santa Maria Valley￼

Thousands of students in Santa Maria, Orcutt return to the classroom

SANTA MARIA, Calif - Public school students in the Santa Maria Valley return to the classroom to begin the new school year.

Thursday is the first full day of school in the Santa Maria Bonita School District, the Santa Maria Joint Union School District and the Orcutt Union School District.

Teachers, administrators and school district staff have been busy preparing classrooms with learning materials and supplies, there's been facility maintenance and repair on campuses, school bus transportation coordination and preparations for daily meal services.

Wearing masks in the classroom or on campus is optional and is not required.

Motorists are reminded to use extra caution and obey speed limits when driving in school zones with children being dropped off, riding their bikes or walking to school sites.