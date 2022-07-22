SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning after Thursday's launch was scrubbed seconds before take-off.

The launch is planned for 10:39 a.m. on Friday, according to SpaceX.

The launch was set to happen at the same time on Thursday but was scrubbed with 46 seconds left on the countdown.

The 46 satellites will launch to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

Following the stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship that is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1.