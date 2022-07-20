SpaceX launch planned from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday morning, according to SpaceX.

The launch is planned for 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, but a back up opportunity is available at 10:39 a.m. on Friday, according to SpaceX.

The 46 satellites will launch to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

Following the stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship that is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1.

Click here to watch a live webcast of the mission. The live stream will start five minutes prior to lift-off.