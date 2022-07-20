Lompoc City Council unanimously approve Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Council and Planning Commission unanimously approved the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan on Tuesday night, increasing safety for bikers and pedestrians for the next 25 years.

The city has not had a streetscape plan in nearly 50 years, and the plan approved on Tuesday will include pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, streetscape design, and beautification along Lompoc's major transportation corridors – H Street and Ocean Avenue.

"Proposed improvements along these highways would improve safety, walkability, multimodal access, and connectivity while also identifying new city gateways, landscaping, and encouraging in-fill development and revitalization through the project corridors," said city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin.

Following the plan's approval, the city will work on obtaining funding to implement the plan and making amendments to the city's general plan before implementation occurs.

To view the draft plan, click here.