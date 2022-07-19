Lompoc Planning Commission seeking community input on Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Planning Commission is set to meet with City Council to discuss a Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan which includes increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians over the next 25 years.

“We want this plan because the city has not had a streetscape plan since 1973," said City Planning Manager, Brian Halvorson.

“Our goal is to enable bicyclists, pedestrians as well as motor vehicles to safely and efficiently travel our main corridors through the city, places where it's not safe to bike, places where it's difficult to walk," said City Engineer, Craig Dierling.

This plan would affect H Street and Ocean Avenue.

“It’s a beautiful place to ride your bike, but be nice to fix it up a little bit" said resident, Brian Brecht, who rides his bike to work in Lompoc daily.

Planning commissioners are inviting to community to collaborate on this improvement plan.

“Public input is extremely important. This is not a staff plan. This is a community plan," said Halvorson.

“To make it more of a community vision. We need everyone's input, so it would be great to have as many voices as we can," said Dierling.

The Lompoc Planning Commission will be meeting with City Council to discuss the Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan at City Hall on Tuesday July 19th, at 4:30p.m.

The community is invited to speak at this meting during public comment.

If this plan is approved, city management will move forward with more detailed designed plans.