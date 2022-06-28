Lompoc Fire Chief retires after being placed on administrative leave

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch announced that she will retire as fire chief on July 20, an announcement that comes less than a month after she was placed on administrative leave for an arrest in San Luis Obispo County.

Welch has been in the fire service for more than 31 years and was the city's first woman fire chief.

She was arrested in San Luis Obispo County on domestic abuse charges during the last weekend of May and was placed on leave on May 31.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office never filed charges against Welch due to "insufficiency of the evidence," Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told News Channel 3-12.

"Criminal charges cannot be filed unless our office believes the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, to a unanimous jury, with the admissible evidence and considering all reasonably foreseeable defenses," Dobroth said in a statement. "Based on the totality of the investigation presented to our office, that standard could not be met."

Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been acting as fire chief during the transition period.

"The city thanks Chief Welch for her leadership, and is grateful for the many contributions she made to the city and fire department during her tenure as Lompoc fire chief," said city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin. "The city wishes Chief Welch the best in her future endeavors."